Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

413 East 570 South

413 E 570 S · (801) 998-8852 ext. 110
Location

413 E 570 S, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 413 East 570 South - Unit 30 · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1956 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
Available for Rent!!! Unique 4 Bedrooms Townhome in an Amazing Neighborhood! - Embrace and redefine home living! This unique 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 4-Plex townhome is warm and inviting. It is close to restaurants, coffee shops, supermarkets, hotels, and malls. This home has 2 car garages with remote and includes a washer, dryer, microwave, stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly. Water, sewer, and garbage for $80.22 per month and HOA fee$70.00 per month on top of the monthly rent. Close to schools shopping, amenities and commuter highways. Perfect place to call home. Call us today! Our lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!

(RLNE5526223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 East 570 South have any available units?
413 East 570 South has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 413 East 570 South have?
Some of 413 East 570 South's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 East 570 South currently offering any rent specials?
413 East 570 South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 East 570 South pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 East 570 South is pet friendly.
Does 413 East 570 South offer parking?
Yes, 413 East 570 South does offer parking.
Does 413 East 570 South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 East 570 South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 East 570 South have a pool?
No, 413 East 570 South does not have a pool.
Does 413 East 570 South have accessible units?
No, 413 East 570 South does not have accessible units.
Does 413 East 570 South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 East 570 South has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 East 570 South have units with air conditioning?
No, 413 East 570 South does not have units with air conditioning.
