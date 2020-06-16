413 East 570 South

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar microwave

Available for Rent!!! Unique 4 Bedrooms Townhome in an Amazing Neighborhood! - Embrace and redefine home living! This unique 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 4-Plex townhome is warm and inviting. It is close to restaurants, coffee shops, supermarkets, hotels, and malls. This home has 2 car garages with remote and includes a washer, dryer, microwave, stove, fridge, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly. Water, sewer, and garbage for $80.22 per month and HOA fee$70.00 per month on top of the monthly rent. Close to schools shopping, amenities and commuter highways. Perfect place to call home. Call us today! Our lines are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week!



(RLNE5526223)