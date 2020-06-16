402 S. 860 E.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access

BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Northern Utah County is the perfect combination of convenience and luxury...1705 finished sq. ft. starting at only $1649/mth!!



Brand new 3 story row house featuring lots of space with an open floor plan that is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Brand new carpet and luxury vinyl planking throughout home. Very bright, with lots of natural light, high ceilings, and light neutral colors. Quiet top-level bedrooms allow for privacy and separation from busy, loud gathering areas. Smart home features and additions such as sliding barn doors make this home extra special.



Pet friendly!! $350.00 additional deposit required + $45/month per pet. Must be a minimum of one year old and potty trained. Some size and breed restrictions may apply.



* 540 sq ft bottom story 2 car garage with keypad.



* Nest Thermostat - also view and control from your phone or other devices.



* Front door combination lock with remote access & control (no keys to worry about losing and no key deposits!)



* Nest Hello doorbell camera with remote viewing. Anywhere notifications and the ability to lock and unlock from anywhere via wifi on your smart devices.



* Google Nest Home control screen in townhome.



So many other awesome amenities come with this home such as:



* 1 gig fiber internet up and running the day you move in!



* Brand new clubhouse, fitness center, and swimming pool to be completed Spring 2020 with individual security access codes.



* Exterior security cameras so your garage and street are always under surveillance.



* Security and accent lighting in the front and back of home.



* Personal door camera with option to store recordings.



* High efficiency central a/c units with anytime/anyplace thermostat control from your wifi devices.



Monthly HOA fee included in rent covers all exterior yard maintenance, snow removal, community picnic and bbq areas, several playgrounds throughout the community, community dog park, clubhouse and fitness center, swimming pool, sports center, community planter boxes, community activities and more! (Much of that to come throughout 2020)



This really is a luxury townhome community perfect for families, professionals, and anyone who loves a quiet but convenient location.



Close to lots of shopping, within 5 minutes from several grocery stores, countless dining options and services and just minutes from I-15 freeway access.



Come check out our model home to get inspired and see how beautiful these new townhomes are!



Text or call Brandee

(801) 850-1270



(RLNE5086140)