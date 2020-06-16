All apartments in American Fork
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

402 S. 860 E.

402 S 860 E · (801) 885-2179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 S 860 E, American Fork, UT 84003

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 S. 860 E. · Avail. now

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1705 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
BRAND NEW luxury townhomes - 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom starting at $1649/mth 1705 finished sq ft. Smart home with attached 2 car garage and a spacious open floorplan! - This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in the heart of Northern Utah County is the perfect combination of convenience and luxury...1705 finished sq. ft. starting at only $1649/mth!!

Brand new 3 story row house featuring lots of space with an open floor plan that is perfect for gatherings of family and friends. Brand new carpet and luxury vinyl planking throughout home. Very bright, with lots of natural light, high ceilings, and light neutral colors. Quiet top-level bedrooms allow for privacy and separation from busy, loud gathering areas. Smart home features and additions such as sliding barn doors make this home extra special.

Pet friendly!! $350.00 additional deposit required + $45/month per pet. Must be a minimum of one year old and potty trained. Some size and breed restrictions may apply.

* 540 sq ft bottom story 2 car garage with keypad.

* Nest Thermostat - also view and control from your phone or other devices.

* Front door combination lock with remote access & control (no keys to worry about losing and no key deposits!)

* Nest Hello doorbell camera with remote viewing. Anywhere notifications and the ability to lock and unlock from anywhere via wifi on your smart devices.

* Google Nest Home control screen in townhome.

So many other awesome amenities come with this home such as:

* 1 gig fiber internet up and running the day you move in!

* Brand new clubhouse, fitness center, and swimming pool to be completed Spring 2020 with individual security access codes.

* Exterior security cameras so your garage and street are always under surveillance.

* Security and accent lighting in the front and back of home.

* Personal door camera with option to store recordings.

* High efficiency central a/c units with anytime/anyplace thermostat control from your wifi devices.

Monthly HOA fee included in rent covers all exterior yard maintenance, snow removal, community picnic and bbq areas, several playgrounds throughout the community, community dog park, clubhouse and fitness center, swimming pool, sports center, community planter boxes, community activities and more! (Much of that to come throughout 2020)

This really is a luxury townhome community perfect for families, professionals, and anyone who loves a quiet but convenient location.

Close to lots of shopping, within 5 minutes from several grocery stores, countless dining options and services and just minutes from I-15 freeway access.

Come check out our model home to get inspired and see how beautiful these new townhomes are!

Text or call Brandee
(801) 850-1270

(RLNE5086140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 S. 860 E. have any available units?
402 S. 860 E. has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 S. 860 E. have?
Some of 402 S. 860 E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 S. 860 E. currently offering any rent specials?
402 S. 860 E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 S. 860 E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 S. 860 E. is pet friendly.
Does 402 S. 860 E. offer parking?
Yes, 402 S. 860 E. does offer parking.
Does 402 S. 860 E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 S. 860 E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 S. 860 E. have a pool?
Yes, 402 S. 860 E. has a pool.
Does 402 S. 860 E. have accessible units?
No, 402 S. 860 E. does not have accessible units.
Does 402 S. 860 E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 S. 860 E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 S. 860 E. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 402 S. 860 E. has units with air conditioning.
