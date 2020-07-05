917 Fleming Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Enjoy this gorgeously updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with light, bright openness throughout with dramatic high ceilings. Modern paint, laminate hardwood flooring in all living areas, fresh neutral carpet in all bedrooms, and modern ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. The updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and stunning decorative backsplash overlooks the large family room so no one is left out of conversations. The split bedrooms are perfect for extra privacy and sleepy weekend mornings. Large fenced backyard great for playing and entertaining. $50 per adult app fee, use TAR application. Pets on case-by-case basis.