917 Fleming Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:08 PM

917 Fleming Street

917 Fleming Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 Fleming Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enjoy this gorgeously updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with light, bright openness throughout with dramatic high ceilings. Modern paint, laminate hardwood flooring in all living areas, fresh neutral carpet in all bedrooms, and modern ceramic tile in bathrooms and kitchen. The updated kitchen with beautiful granite countertops and stunning decorative backsplash overlooks the large family room so no one is left out of conversations. The split bedrooms are perfect for extra privacy and sleepy weekend mornings. Large fenced backyard great for playing and entertaining. $50 per adult app fee, use TAR application. Pets on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 Fleming Street have any available units?
917 Fleming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 917 Fleming Street have?
Some of 917 Fleming Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 Fleming Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 Fleming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 Fleming Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 Fleming Street is pet friendly.
Does 917 Fleming Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 Fleming Street offers parking.
Does 917 Fleming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 917 Fleming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 Fleming Street have a pool?
No, 917 Fleming Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 Fleming Street have accessible units?
No, 917 Fleming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 Fleming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 Fleming Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 917 Fleming Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 Fleming Street does not have units with air conditioning.

