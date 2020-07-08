909 Appalachian Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the beautiful Ashton Wood Home located in The Sage Creek community in Wylie! Brick and Stone Exterior on a corner lot. Gorgeous spacious design with dramatic vaulted ceilings in formal living and family room. Master bedroom with its own private sitting retreat area. Elegant upgraded features include hardwood flooring granite kitchen countertops cherry cabinets tech center brick fireplace metal railing with oak starter step, Mahogany front door. Home is available for lease from May 1st. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. The home is vacant, visit anytime, code 1975. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

