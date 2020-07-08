All apartments in Wylie
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

909 Appalachian Drive

909 Appalachian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

909 Appalachian Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Welcome to the beautiful Ashton Wood Home located in The Sage Creek community in Wylie! Brick and Stone Exterior on a corner lot. Gorgeous spacious design with dramatic vaulted ceilings in formal living and family room. Master bedroom with its own private sitting retreat area. Elegant upgraded features include hardwood flooring granite kitchen countertops cherry cabinets tech center brick fireplace metal railing with oak starter step, Mahogany front door. Home is available for lease from May 1st. Pets are welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. The home is vacant, visit anytime, code 1975. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com
In some cases, add Sec 8 or Housing voucher accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Appalachian Drive have any available units?
909 Appalachian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 909 Appalachian Drive have?
Some of 909 Appalachian Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Appalachian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Appalachian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Appalachian Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Appalachian Drive is pet friendly.
Does 909 Appalachian Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Appalachian Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Appalachian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Appalachian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Appalachian Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Appalachian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Appalachian Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Appalachian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Appalachian Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 Appalachian Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Appalachian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Appalachian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

