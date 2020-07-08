All apartments in Wylie
7509 Forest Bend Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:31 AM

7509 Forest Bend Drive

7509 Forest Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7509 Forest Bend Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
media room
wine room
The perfect executive home! A total of 6 bedrooms and 6 full baths grace this home located on an 1.27-acre lot in the prestigious McCreary Creek Estates neighborhood. This home is dressed to impress with double wrought iron staircase and floorplan built for entertaining. Study, formal living, dining room, wine room and incredible kitchen with lots of counter space. Master suite features bath with oversized walk-in shower and luxury hotel atmosphere. Additional bedrooms include downstairs suite for guests and two bedrooms with private baths, plus two other bedrooms with jack-and-jill bath upstairs. Upstairs play loft, plus the oversized game room & theater room. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 Forest Bend Drive have any available units?
7509 Forest Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 7509 Forest Bend Drive have?
Some of 7509 Forest Bend Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 Forest Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7509 Forest Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 Forest Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 Forest Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7509 Forest Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7509 Forest Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 7509 Forest Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7509 Forest Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 Forest Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 7509 Forest Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7509 Forest Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 7509 Forest Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7509 Forest Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7509 Forest Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 Forest Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7509 Forest Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

