7509 Forest Bend Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking media room wine room

The perfect executive home! A total of 6 bedrooms and 6 full baths grace this home located on an 1.27-acre lot in the prestigious McCreary Creek Estates neighborhood. This home is dressed to impress with double wrought iron staircase and floorplan built for entertaining. Study, formal living, dining room, wine room and incredible kitchen with lots of counter space. Master suite features bath with oversized walk-in shower and luxury hotel atmosphere. Additional bedrooms include downstairs suite for guests and two bedrooms with private baths, plus two other bedrooms with jack-and-jill bath upstairs. Upstairs play loft, plus the oversized game room & theater room. Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.