Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Awesome house located in best communities Birmingham Farms with Wylie ISD. House has 4 bedrooms with 2 baths, spacious kitchen, living areas also has a space where it can be used as study. Wooden floors all over the house. Large backyard has a covered patio with secured wooden fence.