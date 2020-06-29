720 Cedar Bluff Drive

Amenities

Stunning lovely 3 bedroom, 2.1 baths home in Wylie, Birmingham Farms! Close to Davis and Mcmillan Wylie ISD schools. Large backyard with covered patio. 90% of the house has wood floor. kitchen with tile floors features glazed cabinets, granite counter tops, custom island w breakfast bar. Large pantry; Family room w fireplace overlooking backyard; Formal living and dining; Master BR with sitting area, garden tub, separate shower. All 18+ Yrs complete TAR application; App. fee $45 for each adult ( cash or cashier's check payable to Rajan) Drop fee and application at 7096 Martel Pl. Frisco 75035 along with copies of Driver Lic.& 3 recent pay stubs.