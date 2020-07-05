All apartments in Wylie
712 Decatur Way

712 Decatur Way · No Longer Available
Location

712 Decatur Way, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Soaring ceilings, brand new 3cm granite kithchen ctops, undermount sink with MOEN faucet, all new flooring ! Formal living and dining lead to a spacious kitchen which opens to breakfast area and huge family room with fireplace. The kitchen is loaded with smooth top range, built in microwave, breakfast bar &large pantry. Master bedroom is secluded with tall ceilings, large bath with dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Crown moldings provide an elegant finishing touch. Large side entry garage provide ample parking & backyard patio for enjoying the outdoors.Historic downtown Wylie is nearby with wide range of shopping, restaurants & entertainment.Walking distance to upcoming new Collin College campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Decatur Way have any available units?
712 Decatur Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 712 Decatur Way have?
Some of 712 Decatur Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Decatur Way currently offering any rent specials?
712 Decatur Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Decatur Way pet-friendly?
No, 712 Decatur Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 712 Decatur Way offer parking?
Yes, 712 Decatur Way offers parking.
Does 712 Decatur Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Decatur Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Decatur Way have a pool?
No, 712 Decatur Way does not have a pool.
Does 712 Decatur Way have accessible units?
No, 712 Decatur Way does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Decatur Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Decatur Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Decatur Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Decatur Way does not have units with air conditioning.

