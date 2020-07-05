712 Decatur Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Soaring ceilings, brand new 3cm granite kithchen ctops, undermount sink with MOEN faucet, all new flooring ! Formal living and dining lead to a spacious kitchen which opens to breakfast area and huge family room with fireplace. The kitchen is loaded with smooth top range, built in microwave, breakfast bar &large pantry. Master bedroom is secluded with tall ceilings, large bath with dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Crown moldings provide an elegant finishing touch. Large side entry garage provide ample parking & backyard patio for enjoying the outdoors.Historic downtown Wylie is nearby with wide range of shopping, restaurants & entertainment.Walking distance to upcoming new Collin College campus.