704 Cedar Bluff Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

---The house has been pulled off the market to support fighting the COVID-19 virus.---

New Painting! New Carpets! Outstanding home! You will appreciate the love & care w designer updates, paints, high-end amenities,with space for all in this terrific home! Open family room w corner fireplace, chefs kitchen for entertaining. Sophisticated master with sitting area, updated baths, designer fixtures, oversized secondary bedrooms, fun game room unlike any other. Minutes from schools. Newly replaced carpets and paints. Property will be fully deep cleaned before move in.