616 Fleming Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room bbq/grill

Fresh new paint schedule when current tenant out. Nice wood floor on downstairs living room. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Jack and Jill 2nd-3rd bedroom. Good size game room area between master and 2 other bedrooms. Master bath with garden tub and shower stand. Nice size backyard with balcony for barbecue grill . Balcony in 2nd floor overview front street. Available for move in now.