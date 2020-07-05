616 Fleming Street

Fresh new paint schedule when current tenant out. Nice wood floor on downstairs living room. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Jack and Jill 2nd-3rd bedroom. Good size game room area between master and 2 other bedrooms. Master bath with garden tub and shower stand. Nice size backyard with balcony for barbecue grill . Balcony in 2nd floor overview front street. Available for move in now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
