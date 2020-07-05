All apartments in Wylie
616 Fleming Street

Location

616 Fleming Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fresh new paint schedule when current tenant out. Nice wood floor on downstairs living room. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. Jack and Jill 2nd-3rd bedroom. Good size game room area between master and 2 other bedrooms. Master bath with garden tub and shower stand. Nice size backyard with balcony for barbecue grill . Balcony in 2nd floor overview front street. Available for move in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Fleming Street have any available units?
616 Fleming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 616 Fleming Street have?
Some of 616 Fleming Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Fleming Street currently offering any rent specials?
616 Fleming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Fleming Street pet-friendly?
No, 616 Fleming Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 616 Fleming Street offer parking?
Yes, 616 Fleming Street offers parking.
Does 616 Fleming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Fleming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Fleming Street have a pool?
No, 616 Fleming Street does not have a pool.
Does 616 Fleming Street have accessible units?
No, 616 Fleming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Fleming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Fleming Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 616 Fleming Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 616 Fleming Street does not have units with air conditioning.

