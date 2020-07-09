612 Fleming Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Adorable 2-story home in Wylie ISD is bright with vaulted ceilings. Open family flows into kitchen. Kitchen features breakfast bar, dining area, walk-in pantry and lots of counter space. Wood-like ceramic tile in entry and family room and nice carpet upstairs. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has 2 closets and big master bath. Secondary bedrooms are good size with access to front balcony. Rear covered patio overlooks large backyard. Includes fridge, Pets are case by case (no large or aggressive breeds, no birds). No smoking anywhere on property and no Section 8.