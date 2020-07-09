All apartments in Wylie
612 Fleming Street

Location

612 Fleming Street, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Adorable 2-story home in Wylie ISD is bright with vaulted ceilings. Open family flows into kitchen. Kitchen features breakfast bar, dining area, walk-in pantry and lots of counter space. Wood-like ceramic tile in entry and family room and nice carpet upstairs. All the bedrooms are upstairs. Master suite has 2 closets and big master bath. Secondary bedrooms are good size with access to front balcony. Rear covered patio overlooks large backyard. Includes fridge, Pets are case by case (no large or aggressive breeds, no birds). No smoking anywhere on property and no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Fleming Street have any available units?
612 Fleming Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 612 Fleming Street have?
Some of 612 Fleming Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Fleming Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 Fleming Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Fleming Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Fleming Street is pet friendly.
Does 612 Fleming Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 Fleming Street offers parking.
Does 612 Fleming Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Fleming Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Fleming Street have a pool?
No, 612 Fleming Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 Fleming Street have accessible units?
No, 612 Fleming Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Fleming Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Fleming Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Fleming Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Fleming Street does not have units with air conditioning.

