Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A rare find in Wylie. A charming, spacious 2 bedroom - 2 bathroom half duplex, on a large corner lot, near the heart of town. Kitchen offers a breakfast bar and flows seamlessly into the main living area and offers lots of layout options depending on lifestyle. Large backyard is perfect for entertaining or for your pets. Roof was replaced just a few years ago. Walking distance to lots of food and shopping options on 544 and 78.