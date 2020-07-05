All apartments in Wylie
608 Odenville Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:17 AM

608 Odenville Drive

608 Odenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Odenville Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This huge 5 bedroom brick home nestled in a friendly neighborhood is perfect for a large or growing family. It features a beautiful brick front entry. The inside has been carefully renovated with new flooring, paint, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan is perfect for family gatherings, entertaining friends or just relaxing by the beautiful wood-burning fireplace. Retire to the master bedroom retreat, which features a spacious ensuite that has a large shower and separate bath. Huge closets have convenient built-in shelving, The spacious downstairs laundry room has even more cabinet storage. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th bedrooms feature roomy closets too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

