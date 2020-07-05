608 Odenville Drive

Amenities

This huge 5 bedroom brick home nestled in a friendly neighborhood is perfect for a large or growing family. It features a beautiful brick front entry. The inside has been carefully renovated with new flooring, paint, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The open floor plan is perfect for family gatherings, entertaining friends or just relaxing by the beautiful wood-burning fireplace. Retire to the master bedroom retreat, which features a spacious ensuite that has a large shower and separate bath. Huge closets have convenient built-in shelving, The spacious downstairs laundry room has even more cabinet storage. The 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th bedrooms feature roomy closets too.