Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub carpet

Beautiful home located in well desired area of Birmingham Farms. Four bedroom, two baths open floor plan with laminate flooring throughout with carpeted bedrooms. Master includes double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet. Schedule the walk through , you will not be disappointed.