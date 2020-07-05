All apartments in Wylie
Last updated December 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

Location

603 Overton Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely home in the Meadows of Birmingham! Remodeled and feels like a newer home. Two living areas or one can be used as a formal dining. Kitchen with island comes also has stainless steel appliances. Huge walk-in pantry and large living area with nice brick fireplace.

THANK YOU FOR ALL THE APPLICATIONS! ONE HAS BEEN APPROVED & ACCEPTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Overton Drive have any available units?
603 Overton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 603 Overton Drive have?
Some of 603 Overton Drive's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Overton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
603 Overton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Overton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 603 Overton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 603 Overton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 603 Overton Drive offers parking.
Does 603 Overton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Overton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Overton Drive have a pool?
No, 603 Overton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 603 Overton Drive have accessible units?
No, 603 Overton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Overton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Overton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 603 Overton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 603 Overton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

