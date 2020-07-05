507 N Gaston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming single story home in Wylie with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Laminate wood flooring in living room and master bedroom. Beautiful bay window in dining. Fireplace in living room with high ceiling. Window seat in master bedroom. Updated shower in Master bath. Designer paint colors. Large shed in backyard for additional storage. Enjoy the great open field at the back! Pets are case by case. Submit TAR application with photo ID and most recent month pay stubs or proof of income. $45 app fee per adult. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.