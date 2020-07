Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated game room refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be the first ones to live in this newly renovated home in Wylie ISD. 4 Total rooms, one can be used as an office or game room. Hardwood floor all throughout the home. Refrigerator will be provided. Good size backyard. Pets under 30lbs and non-agressive are allowed.