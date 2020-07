Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This large one story home is near Wylie historic downtown, convenient to shopping, dining and entertainments. Premium wood floors in common areas. 2016 carpet and Air Conditioning system. Walk-in closet in every bedroom.

10 ft ceiling, ceiling fans and open floor plan provide a comfortable living space. Master bath with separate shower and tub, dua-sinks and walk-in closet. A large covered patio is perfect for BBQ and family gathering.