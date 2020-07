Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large home in highly sought after area in Wylie! Spacious 4 bedroom 2.1 baths with sparkling salt water pool to cool off in on those hot summer days. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, along with beautiful back yard, patio area and pool. Storage building, laminate flooring, and fireplace and much more! Hurry out to look at this home, it wont last long!