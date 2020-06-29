407 Ashland Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful Home In The Heart Of Wylie. - Beautiful home in Meadows of Birmingham in the heart of Wylie. This well maintained home offers a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous woodlike flooring. Eat in kitchen with large walk in pantry. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master suite with walk in closet and master bath features garden tub and spacious vanity. Large backyard with wooden privacy fence. Within walking distance to schools, Wylie Skatepark, and Joel Scott Memorial Park. Easy access puts your family minutes away from the Firewheel Shopping Center, Lake Lavon, and Lake Ray Hubbard! Must see!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5315222)