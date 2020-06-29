All apartments in Wylie
Last updated December 27 2019 at 7:07 AM

407 Ashland Drive

407 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

407 Ashland Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home In The Heart Of Wylie. - Beautiful home in Meadows of Birmingham in the heart of Wylie. This well maintained home offers a spacious living area with vaulted ceilings and gorgeous woodlike flooring. Eat in kitchen with large walk in pantry. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Master suite with walk in closet and master bath features garden tub and spacious vanity. Large backyard with wooden privacy fence. Within walking distance to schools, Wylie Skatepark, and Joel Scott Memorial Park. Easy access puts your family minutes away from the Firewheel Shopping Center, Lake Lavon, and Lake Ray Hubbard! Must see!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5315222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Ashland Drive have any available units?
407 Ashland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 407 Ashland Drive have?
Some of 407 Ashland Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Ashland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 Ashland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Ashland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Ashland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 407 Ashland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 Ashland Drive offers parking.
Does 407 Ashland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Ashland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Ashland Drive have a pool?
No, 407 Ashland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 Ashland Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 Ashland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Ashland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Ashland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Ashland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Ashland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

