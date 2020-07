Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

4 BEDROOM HOME in a great subdivision, ALL IN ONE FLOOR. Very nice and open floorplan. FRESH PAINT Master with separate garden tub and shower and double vanities. Front room can be used at a formal dining room or a study. Kitchen overlooks in to the family room. Great size rooms. PERFECT SIZE BACKYARD for kids to play or just for entertaining. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS within a few minutes. GREAT LOCATION! Ready to move in to. Come see it today !