3404 Viburnum Drive

Well maintained home in highly sought after Wylie ISD. Gorgeous updates throughout the home with open floor plan, spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, and large eat in kitchen with granite counter tops. No carpet - Hard flooring throughout the property (Hardwood and Ceramic tile). Beautiful accent stone wall in both the living area and master bedroom. In addition, master bedroom features a wall mounted electronic heated fireplace with wiring for flat screen TV. Formal Living, and Formal Dining boast designer light fixtures.

Refrigerator remains