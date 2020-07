Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect location close to shopping, restaurants! Enjoy city of Wylie living and Wylie schools! Popular floor plan with breakfast area located in kitchen. Formal Dining area and second living room adjacent. Spacious family room with fire place, crown molding, and nice neutral colors. New carpet and laminate floor. Master bedroom has raised ceiling& ceiling fan! Great backyard with plenty of room for children & pets!