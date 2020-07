Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Home locateding in a beautiful and quited community right on greenbelt a that has an excellent view from the enclosed back porch. Home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a study, spacious bedrooms all ready for someone to call home. Bonus features include community pool and golf course to enjoy as a past time. Don't let this one get away.