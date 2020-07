Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

This home is in immaculate condition! Great Schools and neighborhood! Minutes walking distance to community center including community tennis courts, pool and play ground. Great floorplan with split bedrooms, formal dining and exceptional kitchen arrangement with overlooking extra large family room and breakfast room. Fireplace is center stage with wall of windows. Beautiful master, huge bath and closet. Great yard and patio!