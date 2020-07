Amenities

Well cared for home offers open floorplan kitchen with breakfast bar & walk in pantry, lots of cabinetry and ceramic flooring, family room with great fireplace, art niches and builtins, elegant split formals, ceramic flooring, large master suite with garden tub, separate vanities and shower plus two walk in closets, 4th bedroom can be library or study, sprinkler system, close to community pool, playground and jogging or bike path.