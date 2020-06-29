All apartments in Wylie
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

324 Highland Ridge Drive

324 Highlands Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

324 Highlands Ridge Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful light and freshly painted interior makes this home move in ready. Great floor plan. Kitchen has a large oversized island and breakfast area open to living room. All bedrooms are split design. Master retreat has hardwood floors, large bathroom with dual sinks, lots of storage, separate shower and large soaking tub. There is an Office desk nook area adjacent to living room. Two bedrooms and one bath have their own wing. Fourth bedroom has own private en suite with a shower. Covered patio area with ceiling fan, great place to relax with views of the shady yard. Neighborhood offers parks, biking and jogging trails, swimming pools and ponds. Located in the highly sought after Wylie ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Highland Ridge Drive have any available units?
324 Highland Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 324 Highland Ridge Drive have?
Some of 324 Highland Ridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Highland Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
324 Highland Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Highland Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 324 Highland Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 324 Highland Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 324 Highland Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 324 Highland Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Highland Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Highland Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 324 Highland Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 324 Highland Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 324 Highland Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Highland Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Highland Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Highland Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Highland Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

