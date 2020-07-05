All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 313 Lake Wichita Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
313 Lake Wichita Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

313 Lake Wichita Drive

313 Lake Wichita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

313 Lake Wichita Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! As you walk in the door you are welcomed to the living room by a high vaulted ceiling illuminated by the 3 large windows on the front of the home letting in ample amounts of natural lighting. To the far right side of the living is access to the dining area & kitchen which is decorated with beautiful white cabinets carrying a very airy bright flow thru-out the house. From the far left of the living room is the garage entrance & hallway down to bedrooms guest bath & master suite. From the hallway on the right is another way into kitchen. All bathrooms updated with decorative vanity, lighting & tile. From the living room you can access the gigantic L shaped back yard perfect for a game of football

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Lake Wichita Drive have any available units?
313 Lake Wichita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 313 Lake Wichita Drive have?
Some of 313 Lake Wichita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Lake Wichita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
313 Lake Wichita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Lake Wichita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 313 Lake Wichita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 313 Lake Wichita Drive offer parking?
Yes, 313 Lake Wichita Drive offers parking.
Does 313 Lake Wichita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Lake Wichita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Lake Wichita Drive have a pool?
No, 313 Lake Wichita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 313 Lake Wichita Drive have accessible units?
No, 313 Lake Wichita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Lake Wichita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Lake Wichita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Lake Wichita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Lake Wichita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District