313 Lake Wichita Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! As you walk in the door you are welcomed to the living room by a high vaulted ceiling illuminated by the 3 large windows on the front of the home letting in ample amounts of natural lighting. To the far right side of the living is access to the dining area & kitchen which is decorated with beautiful white cabinets carrying a very airy bright flow thru-out the house. From the far left of the living room is the garage entrance & hallway down to bedrooms guest bath & master suite. From the hallway on the right is another way into kitchen. All bathrooms updated with decorative vanity, lighting & tile. From the living room you can access the gigantic L shaped back yard perfect for a game of football