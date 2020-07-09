313 Highland Fairway Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

WELCOME HOME to this move-in ready BEAUTY located in Woodbridge GOLF COURSE community & acclaimed Wylie ISD! Greeted by a spacious front porch this 2 story open concept home boasts wood floors, chefs' kitchen w access to formal DINING RM, HUGE island, granite c-tops, SS appliances, & ample cabinets. Light & bright living rm w gas FP perfect for gathering the family. Luxurious Master suite features dual sinks, sep. shower, & soaking tub. GAME RM & 3 BR w walk-in closets make an ideal retreat upstairs. View the sunset from your covered patio & large yard w plenty of space to play! Enjoy 6 Community Pools, Walking Trails, Parks, Fishing Ponds, & Playgrounds w easy access to HWYS, Firewheel shops, & restaurants!