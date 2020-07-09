All apartments in Wylie
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:14 PM

313 Highland Fairway Lane

313 Highland Fairway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

313 Highland Fairway Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
WELCOME HOME to this move-in ready BEAUTY located in Woodbridge GOLF COURSE community & acclaimed Wylie ISD! Greeted by a spacious front porch this 2 story open concept home boasts wood floors, chefs' kitchen w access to formal DINING RM, HUGE island, granite c-tops, SS appliances, & ample cabinets. Light & bright living rm w gas FP perfect for gathering the family. Luxurious Master suite features dual sinks, sep. shower, & soaking tub. GAME RM & 3 BR w walk-in closets make an ideal retreat upstairs. View the sunset from your covered patio & large yard w plenty of space to play! Enjoy 6 Community Pools, Walking Trails, Parks, Fishing Ponds, & Playgrounds w easy access to HWYS, Firewheel shops, & restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Highland Fairway Lane have any available units?
313 Highland Fairway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 313 Highland Fairway Lane have?
Some of 313 Highland Fairway Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Highland Fairway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
313 Highland Fairway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Highland Fairway Lane pet-friendly?
No, 313 Highland Fairway Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 313 Highland Fairway Lane offer parking?
No, 313 Highland Fairway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 313 Highland Fairway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Highland Fairway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Highland Fairway Lane have a pool?
Yes, 313 Highland Fairway Lane has a pool.
Does 313 Highland Fairway Lane have accessible units?
No, 313 Highland Fairway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Highland Fairway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Highland Fairway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Highland Fairway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Highland Fairway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

