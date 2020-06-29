All apartments in Wylie
3108 Eagle Mountain Drive
Last updated August 25 2019 at 2:52 AM

3108 Eagle Mountain Drive

3108 Eagle Mountain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3108 Eagle Mountain Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**FURNISHED** Samsung appliances-refrigerator-washer-dryer, includes 3 beds in bedrooms-sofa-desk in office-dining table and chairs. Great home in excellent location convenient to shopping & major thoroughfares. Entry of home leads to wonderful dining area and LA w open floor plan surrounded by hardwoods, arched windows for lots of light. Large island w inlays large enough for TV and divides the eat-in kitchen surrounded with oak cabinets, new kitchen appliances and tiled flooring and butler's pantry leading to formal dining - excellent for entertaining. Ceilings fans throughout, large back yard with open patio also. Call agent for additional info. Furniture will not be removed. Short term rentals optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive have any available units?
3108 Eagle Mountain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive have?
Some of 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3108 Eagle Mountain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive offers parking.
Does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 Eagle Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

