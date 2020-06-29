3108 Eagle Mountain Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

**FURNISHED** Samsung appliances-refrigerator-washer-dryer, includes 3 beds in bedrooms-sofa-desk in office-dining table and chairs. Great home in excellent location convenient to shopping & major thoroughfares. Entry of home leads to wonderful dining area and LA w open floor plan surrounded by hardwoods, arched windows for lots of light. Large island w inlays large enough for TV and divides the eat-in kitchen surrounded with oak cabinets, new kitchen appliances and tiled flooring and butler's pantry leading to formal dining - excellent for entertaining. Ceilings fans throughout, large back yard with open patio also. Call agent for additional info. Furniture will not be removed. Short term rentals optional.