Wylie, TX
309 Highland Creek Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:26 AM

309 Highland Creek Drive

309 Highland Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

309 Highland Creek Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SUPER SHARP New Lease in WOODBRIDGE! 3-2-2+3 Living Area One Story has many recent Updates including Kitchen with Granite, Backspash & SS Appliances + Granite in both baths, Tile in Master bath, Fresh Paint In & Out, Hardware & Fixtures + 2in Blinds thruout * Large open Family room, Kitchen and Breakfast, Formals & Split Master * 3rd Living Area between the two secondary bedrooms could be playroom, office etc * Wood Floors in Formals, Family room and 3rd Living * Community Amenities include several Pools, Parks, Trails and Neighborhood Elementary! NO PETS, NO SMOKERS, SEE PRIVATE REMARKS FOR APPLICATION INFO!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Highland Creek Drive have any available units?
309 Highland Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 309 Highland Creek Drive have?
Some of 309 Highland Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Highland Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 Highland Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Highland Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 Highland Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 309 Highland Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 Highland Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 309 Highland Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Highland Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Highland Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 309 Highland Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 309 Highland Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 Highland Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Highland Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Highland Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Highland Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Highland Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

