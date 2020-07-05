309 Highland Creek Drive

Amenities

SUPER SHARP New Lease in WOODBRIDGE! 3-2-2+3 Living Area One Story has many recent Updates including Kitchen with Granite, Backspash & SS Appliances + Granite in both baths, Tile in Master bath, Fresh Paint In & Out, Hardware & Fixtures + 2in Blinds thruout * Large open Family room, Kitchen and Breakfast, Formals & Split Master * 3rd Living Area between the two secondary bedrooms could be playroom, office etc * Wood Floors in Formals, Family room and 3rd Living * Community Amenities include several Pools, Parks, Trails and Neighborhood Elementary! NO PETS, NO SMOKERS, SEE PRIVATE REMARKS FOR APPLICATION INFO!