304 Canyon Lake Drive

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Lovely 3 Bedroom Home has an Open Floor Plan, a Study that could be used as a 4th Bedroom, and a Large Backyard Deck! The Spacious Family Room with Tall Ceilings features a Fireplace that Opens to the Dining Area & Kitchen! The Kitchen has a Walk In Pantry, Built In Microwave, Island and a Large Breakfast Bar! The Split Master Suite features a Jetted Bathtub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks and a Texas Sized Walk In Closet! Relax with your Friends & Family outside on the Large Deck complete with Built In Seating & Lots of Privacy! Lot backs to Private Creek and Wooded Area. Vinyl Plank Flooring in All Living Areas, Bedrooms and Bathrooms!