Wylie, TX
304 Canyon Lake Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM

304 Canyon Lake Drive

304 Canyon Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Canyon Lake Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Lovely 3 Bedroom Home has an Open Floor Plan, a Study that could be used as a 4th Bedroom, and a Large Backyard Deck! The Spacious Family Room with Tall Ceilings features a Fireplace that Opens to the Dining Area & Kitchen! The Kitchen has a Walk In Pantry, Built In Microwave, Island and a Large Breakfast Bar! The Split Master Suite features a Jetted Bathtub, Separate Shower, Dual Sinks and a Texas Sized Walk In Closet! Relax with your Friends & Family outside on the Large Deck complete with Built In Seating & Lots of Privacy! Lot backs to Private Creek and Wooded Area. Vinyl Plank Flooring in All Living Areas, Bedrooms and Bathrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Canyon Lake Drive have any available units?
304 Canyon Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 304 Canyon Lake Drive have?
Some of 304 Canyon Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Canyon Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Canyon Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Canyon Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Canyon Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 304 Canyon Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Canyon Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Canyon Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Canyon Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Canyon Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 304 Canyon Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 304 Canyon Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Canyon Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Canyon Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Canyon Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Canyon Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Canyon Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

