All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3012 Nathan Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3012 Nathan Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:46 AM

3012 Nathan Drive

3012 Nathan Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3012 Nathan Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous one story home has everything you need! Open floor plan has a versatile study which can also be used as a second living area or fourth bedroom. The master bath boasts separate vanities, separate shower, granite counter tops and two walk in closets! An enclosed sunroom can be used for work out or an extra living space. The kitchen is the crown jewel of his beautiful home, with granite, lots of built in cabinets, walk in pantry and an oversized island. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home!Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Nathan Drive have any available units?
3012 Nathan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3012 Nathan Drive have?
Some of 3012 Nathan Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Nathan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Nathan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Nathan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3012 Nathan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3012 Nathan Drive offer parking?
No, 3012 Nathan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3012 Nathan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Nathan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Nathan Drive have a pool?
No, 3012 Nathan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Nathan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3012 Nathan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Nathan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3012 Nathan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3012 Nathan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3012 Nathan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District