3012 Nathan Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This gorgeous one story home has everything you need! Open floor plan has a versatile study which can also be used as a second living area or fourth bedroom. The master bath boasts separate vanities, separate shower, granite counter tops and two walk in closets! An enclosed sunroom can be used for work out or an extra living space. The kitchen is the crown jewel of his beautiful home, with granite, lots of built in cabinets, walk in pantry and an oversized island. Don't miss the opportunity to make this house your home!Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.