All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3009 Charles Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3009 Charles Drive
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:39 AM

3009 Charles Drive

3009 Charles Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3009 Charles Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Barely lived in, just one year new! Wonderful one story with all the rooms you need! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bath, 3 car garage located in desirable Creekside Estates. Kitchen has double oven, 42 inch painted cabinets, GE Stainless appliances. Large master suite includes master bath with garden tub and separate shower and large walk in cabinet. Private guest bedroom is adjacent to full bath. Two other secondary bedrooms and bath located on private hall with bath. Laundry room has room for freezer. Built in mudroom in hallway next to garage. Three car garage, large covered patio in back, big backyard and so much more! One of the best, you will not be disappointed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Charles Drive have any available units?
3009 Charles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3009 Charles Drive have?
Some of 3009 Charles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Charles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Charles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Charles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Charles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3009 Charles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Charles Drive offers parking.
Does 3009 Charles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3009 Charles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Charles Drive have a pool?
No, 3009 Charles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Charles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3009 Charles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Charles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3009 Charles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3009 Charles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3009 Charles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District