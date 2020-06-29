3009 Charles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Barely lived in, just one year new! Wonderful one story with all the rooms you need! 4 Bedrooms, 3 bath, 3 car garage located in desirable Creekside Estates. Kitchen has double oven, 42 inch painted cabinets, GE Stainless appliances. Large master suite includes master bath with garden tub and separate shower and large walk in cabinet. Private guest bedroom is adjacent to full bath. Two other secondary bedrooms and bath located on private hall with bath. Laundry room has room for freezer. Built in mudroom in hallway next to garage. Three car garage, large covered patio in back, big backyard and so much more! One of the best, you will not be disappointed!