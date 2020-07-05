Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pheasant Creek and Rockwall ISD! This home is move in ready and has an open floor plan. Family room has brick fireplace and views of nice sized back yard with patio. Come and See today! Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 Meadow Bluff Drive have any available units?
3008 Meadow Bluff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3008 Meadow Bluff Drive have?
Some of 3008 Meadow Bluff Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 Meadow Bluff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Meadow Bluff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.