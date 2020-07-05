3008 Meadow Bluff Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pheasant Creek and Rockwall ISD! This home is move in ready and has an open floor plan. Family room has brick fireplace and views of nice sized back yard with patio. Come and See today!

Application fee is $45.00 pp 18+.