All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 3005 Martha Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
3005 Martha Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:38 AM

3005 Martha Drive

3005 Martha Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3005 Martha Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
This home has it all! Plano ISD, too! 3 bds down, 2 baths then 2 bds up with media room AND game room plus computer niche! Study down with formal dining, large family room with beautiful open kitchen with granite, large pantry, and eating island, breakfast room with door to covered patio. Hardwoods in main living areas, stainless appliances. Huge yard with nice fence. Amazing Master Bdrm with lovely master bath and extra large closet. 3 car garage and great curb appeal. Application fee $45 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Martha Drive have any available units?
3005 Martha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3005 Martha Drive have?
Some of 3005 Martha Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Martha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Martha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Martha Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Martha Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3005 Martha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Martha Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 Martha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Martha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Martha Drive have a pool?
No, 3005 Martha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Martha Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 Martha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Martha Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Martha Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Martha Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Martha Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District