3005 Martha Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

This home has it all! Plano ISD, too! 3 bds down, 2 baths then 2 bds up with media room AND game room plus computer niche! Study down with formal dining, large family room with beautiful open kitchen with granite, large pantry, and eating island, breakfast room with door to covered patio. Hardwoods in main living areas, stainless appliances. Huge yard with nice fence. Amazing Master Bdrm with lovely master bath and extra large closet. 3 car garage and great curb appeal. Application fee $45 per adult.