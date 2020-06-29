All apartments in Wylie
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:43 AM

3003 Elderberry Drive

3003 Elderberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3003 Elderberry Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2/3 with 2 Living and 2 Dining Areas in Wylie! - Beautiful 3-2 with a 3 car garage nestled in highly sought after Sage Creek Community in Wylie ISD. This spacious Pulte home boasts a light and bright split bedroom floor plan with two living areas and two dining areas! Island kitchen with honey cabinets, breakfast nook and appliances included! Oversized master suite offers walk in closet, dual sinks, and relaxing garden tub with separate shower. Large bedrooms, ceiling fans, fenced backyard with open patio and more. Must see!

Apply online at www.cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Cats, Small Dogs Only. No Smoking. Owner Pays HOA dues.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4768346)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Elderberry Drive have any available units?
3003 Elderberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3003 Elderberry Drive have?
Some of 3003 Elderberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Elderberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Elderberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Elderberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Elderberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Elderberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3003 Elderberry Drive offers parking.
Does 3003 Elderberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Elderberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Elderberry Drive have a pool?
No, 3003 Elderberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3003 Elderberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 3003 Elderberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Elderberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Elderberry Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3003 Elderberry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3003 Elderberry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

