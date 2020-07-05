3002 Charles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great single story with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in wonderful Creekside Estates. Welcoming kitchen with granite counters, 42 inch painted kitchen cabinets, and GE® stainless appliances. Beautiful wood floors! Great room open to kitchen features cozy fireplace with view of immense covered patio. The master bedroom suite offers bath with separate tub and shower and Huge Closet which anyone could wish for. Spacious guest bedroom with hall bath near entry plus two bedrooms and bath on private hall. 3 car garage! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies.