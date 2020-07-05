All apartments in Wylie
3002 Charles Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3002 Charles Drive

3002 Charles Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3002 Charles Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great single story with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in wonderful Creekside Estates. Welcoming kitchen with granite counters, 42 inch painted kitchen cabinets, and GE® stainless appliances. Beautiful wood floors! Great room open to kitchen features cozy fireplace with view of immense covered patio. The master bedroom suite offers bath with separate tub and shower and Huge Closet which anyone could wish for. Spacious guest bedroom with hall bath near entry plus two bedrooms and bath on private hall. 3 car garage! All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify all info i.e. schools and dimensions (square footage). Listing agent is not responsible for inaccuracies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3002 Charles Drive have any available units?
3002 Charles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 3002 Charles Drive have?
Some of 3002 Charles Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3002 Charles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3002 Charles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3002 Charles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3002 Charles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 3002 Charles Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3002 Charles Drive offers parking.
Does 3002 Charles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3002 Charles Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3002 Charles Drive have a pool?
No, 3002 Charles Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3002 Charles Drive have accessible units?
No, 3002 Charles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3002 Charles Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3002 Charles Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3002 Charles Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3002 Charles Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

