All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 2810 Lakefield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2810 Lakefield Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:30 PM

2810 Lakefield Drive

2810 Lakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2810 Lakefield Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Meticulously updated, beautifully landscaped, well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in Wylie ISD!!! Open, flexible floor plan with split bedrooms. Stunning Cast Iron fireplace is the focal point of this open concept living area with gorgeous laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen boasts granite, stone backsplash, under mount sink, SS appliances and recently painted cabinets. Spacious master has separate shower, soaker tub with separate granite vanities. The secondary bedrooms and bath are nicely appointed with tons of storage. The covered patio and large backyard make this spacious outdoor area perfect for playing or entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Lakefield Drive have any available units?
2810 Lakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2810 Lakefield Drive have?
Some of 2810 Lakefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Lakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Lakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Lakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2810 Lakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2810 Lakefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Lakefield Drive offers parking.
Does 2810 Lakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Lakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Lakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 2810 Lakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Lakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2810 Lakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Lakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2810 Lakefield Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 Lakefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 Lakefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District