2810 Lakefield Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Meticulously updated, beautifully landscaped, well-maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath in Wylie ISD!!! Open, flexible floor plan with split bedrooms. Stunning Cast Iron fireplace is the focal point of this open concept living area with gorgeous laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen boasts granite, stone backsplash, under mount sink, SS appliances and recently painted cabinets. Spacious master has separate shower, soaker tub with separate granite vanities. The secondary bedrooms and bath are nicely appointed with tons of storage. The covered patio and large backyard make this spacious outdoor area perfect for playing or entertaining.