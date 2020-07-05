2805 Prairie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac with Greenbelt views !. Engineered Hand scrapped wood and Tile across house! .Spacious living room opens into the Kitchen with an eat-in breakfast dinette. Kitchen boasts quartz counter-tops, Farmhouse sink, stainless steel upgraded appliances, over-sized cabinets to the ceiling and walk-in pantry. Inviting Master Bedroom with custom Elfa Shelving in the Master walk-in closet. Garden Tub, separate shower and dual sinks make this the perfect bathroom.Close to Lake.*Submit Residential lease Application for each tenant over 18 (TAR 2003) to Agent along with the application fee of $40 per adult. Must provide proof of Renters Insurance prior to move in. HOA ,Home comes with refrigerator.