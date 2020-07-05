All apartments in Wylie
2805 Prairie Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:39 PM

2805 Prairie Court

2805 Prairie Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Prairie Ct, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Family Home on a Cul-de-Sac with Greenbelt views !. Engineered Hand scrapped wood and Tile across house! .Spacious living room opens into the Kitchen with an eat-in breakfast dinette. Kitchen boasts quartz counter-tops, Farmhouse sink, stainless steel upgraded appliances, over-sized cabinets to the ceiling and walk-in pantry. Inviting Master Bedroom with custom Elfa Shelving in the Master walk-in closet. Garden Tub, separate shower and dual sinks make this the perfect bathroom.Close to Lake.*Submit Residential lease Application for each tenant over 18 (TAR 2003) to Agent along with the application fee of $40 per adult. Must provide proof of Renters Insurance prior to move in. HOA ,Home comes with refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Prairie Court have any available units?
2805 Prairie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2805 Prairie Court have?
Some of 2805 Prairie Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Prairie Court currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Prairie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Prairie Court pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Prairie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2805 Prairie Court offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Prairie Court offers parking.
Does 2805 Prairie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2805 Prairie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Prairie Court have a pool?
No, 2805 Prairie Court does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Prairie Court have accessible units?
No, 2805 Prairie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Prairie Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2805 Prairie Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2805 Prairie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2805 Prairie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

