Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:33 AM

232 Lake Texoma Drive

232 Lake Texoma Drive · No Longer Available
Location

232 Lake Texoma Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great One Story Home with Split Bedrooms and Oversize Backyard. Open Kitchen with plenty of counter space for all your cooking and entertaining needs. Living area has fireplace with an abundance of natural light with all the windows. Master includes a large walk in closet, garden tub and double sinks. Updates included 2016, Roof, Garage Door, Carpet, Tile, Wood Floors. HVAC unit replaced outdoors 2019 inside 2011. House has been painted inside 2019 and new microwave. Pets approved case to case basis. Move In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Lake Texoma Drive have any available units?
232 Lake Texoma Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 232 Lake Texoma Drive have?
Some of 232 Lake Texoma Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Lake Texoma Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 Lake Texoma Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Lake Texoma Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Lake Texoma Drive is pet friendly.
Does 232 Lake Texoma Drive offer parking?
Yes, 232 Lake Texoma Drive offers parking.
Does 232 Lake Texoma Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Lake Texoma Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Lake Texoma Drive have a pool?
No, 232 Lake Texoma Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 Lake Texoma Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 Lake Texoma Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Lake Texoma Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Lake Texoma Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Lake Texoma Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 232 Lake Texoma Drive has units with air conditioning.

