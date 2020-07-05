232 Lake Texoma Drive

Amenities
Great One Story Home with Split Bedrooms and Oversize Backyard. Open Kitchen with plenty of counter space for all your cooking and entertaining needs. Living area has fireplace with an abundance of natural light with all the windows. Master includes a large walk in closet, garden tub and double sinks. Updates included 2016, Roof, Garage Door, Carpet, Tile, Wood Floors. HVAC unit replaced outdoors 2019 inside 2011. House has been painted inside 2019 and new microwave. Pets approved case to case basis. Move In Ready!