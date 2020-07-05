232 Lake Texoma Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great One Story Home with Split Bedrooms and Oversize Backyard. Open Kitchen with plenty of counter space for all your cooking and entertaining needs. Living area has fireplace with an abundance of natural light with all the windows. Master includes a large walk in closet, garden tub and double sinks. Updates included 2016, Roof, Garage Door, Carpet, Tile, Wood Floors. HVAC unit replaced outdoors 2019 inside 2011. House has been painted inside 2019 and new microwave. Pets approved case to case basis. Move In Ready!