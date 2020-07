Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Duplex on Colby Ln - always in great demand! Nice size family room and separate dining room. Large laundry room that exits to garage . Added bonus of storage shed (8x8) that still allows yard for kiddos and pets. Home sits across from Corp of Engineer Reserve allowing for nice park like setting. Parks and trails also a part of the community for your enjoyment. Refreshed paint. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Come see home as this one will go fast!