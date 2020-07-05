Room for family in this nice 2-story Duplex. Great DR Horton community with view of Corp of Engineer green space. Home has never been leased before and new lawn installed November 2018. Owner will maintain lawn as part of lease agreement which allows you more time with family. New fence going up now. Additional sod and power wash of patio and more improvements prior to move in. Colby Ln duplexes are in high demand and lease fast. Make that call today and get the lease in place before this one is gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2159 Colby Lane have any available units?
2159 Colby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2159 Colby Lane have?
Some of 2159 Colby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 Colby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Colby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.