2159 Colby Lane

Room for family in this nice 2-story Duplex. Great DR Horton community with view of Corp of Engineer green space. Home has never been leased before and new lawn installed November 2018. Owner will maintain lawn as part of lease agreement which allows you more time with family. New fence going up now. Additional sod and power wash of patio and more improvements prior to move in. Colby Ln duplexes are in high demand and lease fast. Make that call today and get the lease in place before this one is gone!