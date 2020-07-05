All apartments in Wylie
2159 Colby Lane

Location

2159 Colby Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Room for family in this nice 2-story Duplex. Great DR Horton community with view of Corp of Engineer green space. Home has never been leased before and new lawn installed November 2018. Owner will maintain lawn as part of lease agreement which allows you more time with family. New fence going up now. Additional sod and power wash of patio and more improvements prior to move in. Colby Ln duplexes are in high demand and lease fast. Make that call today and get the lease in place before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2159 Colby Lane have any available units?
2159 Colby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2159 Colby Lane have?
Some of 2159 Colby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2159 Colby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2159 Colby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2159 Colby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2159 Colby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2159 Colby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2159 Colby Lane offers parking.
Does 2159 Colby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2159 Colby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2159 Colby Lane have a pool?
No, 2159 Colby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2159 Colby Lane have accessible units?
No, 2159 Colby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2159 Colby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2159 Colby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2159 Colby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2159 Colby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

