Amenities

Updated with laminate hardwood floors through out main of house with tiled kitchen and bathrooms. Large master suite. Open concept with sizable living and dining area. Quaint backyard for relaxing and entertaining, Wylie school district, close to entertainment, shopping, etc. Ready for a new tenant to make it home!