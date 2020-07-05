2129 Highland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Immediate occupancy available for this AMAZING 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Wylie home is ready for you!! Home sits on a beautiful creek lot and is in the much desired Woodbridge subdivision. Home features an open floorplan, extensive wood floors, huge living room, game room, large formal dining (could also be a study or living area),roof in 16, nest thermostat, surround sound, and a nice size kitchen with a gas range and lots of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom has a closet, and the updated master bath has a tub, separate shower and dual sink vanities. Backyard has an extended patio and an amazing view! Home has an ideal Wylie location giving easy access to 190, great shopping and dining.