All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 2129 Highland Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
2129 Highland Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2129 Highland Drive

2129 Highland Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2129 Highland Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Immediate occupancy available for this AMAZING 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Wylie home is ready for you!! Home sits on a beautiful creek lot and is in the much desired Woodbridge subdivision. Home features an open floorplan, extensive wood floors, huge living room, game room, large formal dining (could also be a study or living area),roof in 16, nest thermostat, surround sound, and a nice size kitchen with a gas range and lots of cabinets and counter space. Master bedroom has a closet, and the updated master bath has a tub, separate shower and dual sink vanities. Backyard has an extended patio and an amazing view! Home has an ideal Wylie location giving easy access to 190, great shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Highland Drive have any available units?
2129 Highland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2129 Highland Drive have?
Some of 2129 Highland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Highland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Highland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Highland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2129 Highland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2129 Highland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Highland Drive offers parking.
Does 2129 Highland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Highland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Highland Drive have a pool?
No, 2129 Highland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Highland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2129 Highland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Highland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Highland Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Highland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 Highland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District