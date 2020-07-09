All apartments in Wylie
Last updated April 25 2020

2109 Jayden Lane

2109 Jayden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Jayden Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Only 5 years old and never leased! This gem has an extended tiled entry leading into the family room boasting engineered hardwoods. Spacious room with the focal interest, the wood burning fireplace. Open concept with large kitchen with breakfast bar & sunny breakfast nook. Study off the entry with engineered hardwood flooring and front windows bringing in the light. All the bedrooms are down with the master split from the secondary bdrms. This is a story and half floor plan with the game room and full bath upstairs. This would make a great 2nd. master or a great space for that teen that wants privacy. Full Bath & Closet upstairs. Lg. bkyd.w covered patio, Green Belt wooded area two doors down in Cul De Sac

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Jayden Lane have any available units?
2109 Jayden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2109 Jayden Lane have?
Some of 2109 Jayden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Jayden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Jayden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Jayden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Jayden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2109 Jayden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Jayden Lane offers parking.
Does 2109 Jayden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Jayden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Jayden Lane have a pool?
No, 2109 Jayden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Jayden Lane have accessible units?
No, 2109 Jayden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Jayden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Jayden Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 Jayden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2109 Jayden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

