2109 Jayden Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Only 5 years old and never leased! This gem has an extended tiled entry leading into the family room boasting engineered hardwoods. Spacious room with the focal interest, the wood burning fireplace. Open concept with large kitchen with breakfast bar & sunny breakfast nook. Study off the entry with engineered hardwood flooring and front windows bringing in the light. All the bedrooms are down with the master split from the secondary bdrms. This is a story and half floor plan with the game room and full bath upstairs. This would make a great 2nd. master or a great space for that teen that wants privacy. Full Bath & Closet upstairs. Lg. bkyd.w covered patio, Green Belt wooded area two doors down in Cul De Sac