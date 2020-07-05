All apartments in Wylie
2106 Trinity Lane
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:54 AM

2106 Trinity Lane

2106 Trinity Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Trinity Lane, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow! This like new beauty is ready for move in. Spacious and open floor plan with split bedrooms, two dining and two living areas. Oversized kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space. HUGE family room with fireplace and walls of windows overlooking spectacular backyard. Master features his and her closets and split vanities with garden tub and separate shower. Backyard is a TEN with the added extended covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Located on a cul de sac street with minimum traffic. Oversized garage with extra space for storage. This home has been truly loved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Trinity Lane have any available units?
2106 Trinity Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 2106 Trinity Lane have?
Some of 2106 Trinity Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Trinity Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Trinity Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Trinity Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Trinity Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 2106 Trinity Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Trinity Lane offers parking.
Does 2106 Trinity Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 Trinity Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Trinity Lane have a pool?
No, 2106 Trinity Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2106 Trinity Lane have accessible units?
No, 2106 Trinity Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Trinity Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 Trinity Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2106 Trinity Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2106 Trinity Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

