2106 Trinity Lane

Wow! This like new beauty is ready for move in. Spacious and open floor plan with split bedrooms, two dining and two living areas. Oversized kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tons of counter space. HUGE family room with fireplace and walls of windows overlooking spectacular backyard. Master features his and her closets and split vanities with garden tub and separate shower. Backyard is a TEN with the added extended covered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining. Located on a cul de sac street with minimum traffic. Oversized garage with extra space for storage. This home has been truly loved.