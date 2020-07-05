All apartments in Wylie
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Douglas Drive

210 Douglas Dr · No Longer Available
Location

210 Douglas Dr, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3-2-2 home in a well established subdivision. Spacious and bright Living and dining area. Kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master suite, bathroom with double vanities, bathtub and separate shower. Great backyard for entertaining. Walking distance to schools.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Douglas Drive have any available units?
210 Douglas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
Is 210 Douglas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
210 Douglas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Douglas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Douglas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 210 Douglas Drive offer parking?
No, 210 Douglas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 210 Douglas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Douglas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Douglas Drive have a pool?
No, 210 Douglas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 210 Douglas Drive have accessible units?
No, 210 Douglas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Douglas Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Douglas Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Douglas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Douglas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

