Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous large updated home with 4 bedrooms! FRIDGE PROVIDED! Home has fresh paint throughout, new carpet, and new windows. All beds up plus utility room. Enjoy hosting in the 2 large living rooms downstairs. Spacious fenced backyard with storage shed. Community areas have pool, park, playground, basketball court, and tennis court. Home is close to lots of stores and restaurants. Available for immediate move-in.