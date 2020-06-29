All apartments in Wylie
Find more places like 208 Harvest Bend Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wylie, TX
/
208 Harvest Bend Drive
Last updated December 5 2019 at 5:34 AM

208 Harvest Bend Drive

208 Harvest Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wylie
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

208 Harvest Bend Drive, Wylie, TX 75098

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
Stunning two-story home with open concept floor plan offers gorgeous updates throughout. Beautiful vinyl wood flooring, with plush carpet in the bedrooms, large windows that bring in tons of natural light and an awesome backyard with custom built pergola. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with island, granite counter tops, pretty cabinetry, recessed lighting and tile back splash. Large master suite, located on the first floor, features single tray ceiling, dual sinks, built-in vanity, separate shower and garden tub. This very spacious home is perfect for hosting, giving you 2 living rooms and a game room! Come make this your home today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Harvest Bend Drive have any available units?
208 Harvest Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wylie, TX.
What amenities does 208 Harvest Bend Drive have?
Some of 208 Harvest Bend Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Harvest Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Harvest Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Harvest Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Harvest Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wylie.
Does 208 Harvest Bend Drive offer parking?
No, 208 Harvest Bend Drive does not offer parking.
Does 208 Harvest Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Harvest Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Harvest Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Harvest Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Harvest Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Harvest Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Harvest Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Harvest Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Harvest Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Harvest Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way
Wylie, TX 75098
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St
Wylie, TX 75098
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy
Wylie, TX 75098
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd
Wylie, TX 75098

Similar Pages

Wylie 1 BedroomsWylie 2 Bedrooms
Wylie Apartments with BalconyWylie Apartments with Pool
Wylie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX
Midlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXFairview, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District