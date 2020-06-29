208 Harvest Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room

Stunning two-story home with open concept floor plan offers gorgeous updates throughout. Beautiful vinyl wood flooring, with plush carpet in the bedrooms, large windows that bring in tons of natural light and an awesome backyard with custom built pergola. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with island, granite counter tops, pretty cabinetry, recessed lighting and tile back splash. Large master suite, located on the first floor, features single tray ceiling, dual sinks, built-in vanity, separate shower and garden tub. This very spacious home is perfect for hosting, giving you 2 living rooms and a game room! Come make this your home today!!